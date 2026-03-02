With all eyes on Iran, Ohio congressman worries about counterattacks on US soil

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six Americans have been killed after the United States struck Iran this past weekend, government officials said. As the war wages on, an Ohio Republican congressman is worried that the Middle Eastern country will counterattack on U.S. soil.

The death toll continues to climb after the U.S. and Israel jointly struck Iran over the weekend, killing the country’s supreme leader, prompting counterattacks across the region.

The offensive was launched to prevent Iran from rebuilding its developing nuclear weapons program, President Donald Trump said.

"This was our last best chance to strike," Trump said during a press conference on Monday.

So far, the Iranian Red Crescent has said nearly 560 people have been killed in Iran. The Jerusalem Post reported that at least ten people in Israel have also died from missile fire.

"Morgan, we are not out of the woods yet," Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Rulli (OH-06) said during an interview Monday.

Rulli has typically been anti-war.

"Having said that, if Iran drops a nuclear bomb or detonates a nuclear bomb in Tel Aviv, or in Saudi Arabia, or in Qatar, or in London, or in New York, it's the end of civilization," he said.

Although the representative is concerned about uranium enrichment, he said he is supportive of the attack for another reason.

"Sharia law is this monstrous thing that Iran supports," Rulli said. "We saw it last month, the slaughtering of women and children and gays."

In January, human rights organization Amnesty International reported that the Iranian government killed tens of thousands of protestors.

"We want to free Iran," Rulli said. "We do not want boots on the ground."

Six Americans have died as of 4 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Central Command.

"How do you reconcile the no boots on the ground while already we're seeing American deaths?" I asked Rulli.

"Every single death of an American is tremendous," he replied. "I think we have to analyze where those missteps happened to make sure that no more happen."

Some of Rulli’s Republican colleagues joined the majority of Democrats in Congress who condemned the attack and the danger it poses to both American and Iranian citizens.

"It is a clear violation of the Constitution," Democratic U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown (OH-11) said.

Only Congress can declare war, but the president does have some authority for military action overseas. But this action was a surprise to Brown.

"This is something that should have been given Congressional authority, but this president continues to usurp our authority, and our Republican colleagues on the other side of the aisle continue to be a rubber stamp for him to do it," she continued.

Democrats have argued this puts the United States at risk when the Trump administration hasn’t offered evidence that Iran is currently building a bomb.

"Should Americans at home be worried about counterattacks?" I asked Rulli.

"Yes," he replied.

"How so?" I asked.

"I think there are sleeper cells in this country, and I think we need to be on guard," he responded. "I think if you see something, report something."

The FBI said it is currently investigating a deadly Texas bar shooting as an act of terrorism. Early Sunday morning, the suspect openfired — killing two people and injuring others. The alleged gunman was wearing a sweatshirt that said "Property of Allah," according to our media partners at CNN.

Members of Congress are on "high alert," Rulli said, and he upped his security.

He referenced how many Americans have already been through 9/11, so they understand to watch more if they see something that "doesn't feel right," he said.

What happens next?

The Iran war could last several weeks, the president said.

There will "likely be more" American casualties, Trump added.

Ohio's National Guard could not tell us if and how the state's troops could be involved in the war for safety reasons. The governor's office pointed to the adjutant general for questions related to the Middle East.

The state's troops have just returned to Ohio following their deployment in Washington, D.C., which started in the summer.

When the United States targets another leader, it's typically because they are trying change the regime. I asked Rulli if that was the case here.

"I think we are not, but that would be the extent I could answer that," Rulli said.

The Republican said he is pushing to not have any more troops on the ground in the Middle East, and thinks that is a goal of many members of Congress.

