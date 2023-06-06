Summer Meals Program kicks off at Cuyahoga Falls schools

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Cuyahoga Falls Schools’ is launching its Summer Meals Program begins Tuesday. The initiative sets out to ensure students do not go without meals over the summer months, while also prioritizing healthy food access and options.

The Cuyahoga Falls School District originally launched its program during the pandemic. Chef and Food Service Supervisor Bill Bailey says there is no way to gauge the need for free meals prior to COVID plaguing Northeast Ohio, but there has been a growing number of students going without meals daily outside of school.

“We feed about 2,200 kids during the normal school year, then about 1,500 for breakfast. We find on a daily basis that kids don’t have the proper nutrition,” he said. “Obviously it’s sad for me, it is a passion of mine to make sure that all of our students are fed.”

Bailey joined other school officials in advocating for universal free lunch in Washington and Columbus.

"What we’re finding is some parents and families don’t know that we have ended the free meals for all. So, we’re getting families that aren’t filling out free and reduced applications or not putting money in their student's accounts,” Bailey said. “We’re trying to reach out as much as we can.”

When it comes to the Summer Meals Program, Bailey says the district is running into similar challenges in making families aware. Over the years, Bailey says less than 20 students come in for the free meals daily.

“[At] the start of last year you had to eat meals on the premise, which disrupted people’s schedules and it didn’t allow people to take the meals. So, our number dropped.”

But this summer, Bailey is hoping the free meals don’t go to waste. The program offers lunch and breakfast at three different locations, including Cuyahoga Falls High School, Preston Elementary School, and Roberts Middle School. Meals are served hot and cold and vary depending on a daily menu. However, fresh veggies and fruits will be constant.

The meals will be served every Tuesday through Friday through July 7.

“We’re going to expect a good turnout and see what happens,” said Bailey.

Breakfast will be served for an hour beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School, and at 8:30 a.m. at Preston Elementary and Roberts Middle School. Lunch will also be served for an hour starting at 11:30 a.m. at Preston and Roberts, and at 12:30 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School. All meals will be served in the cafeteria at each location.

Meals will not be served on July 4, due to the holiday.