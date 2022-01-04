Teen charged with murder in off-duty officer's death was first arrested at 14

CLEVELAND — Tamara McLoyd, the 18-year old woman charged with murdering off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek on New Year's Eve, was first arrested when she was just 14 years old, according to court records and police reports.

Cleveland police said McLoyd killed Bartek during a carjacking on December 31.

But court and police records show McLoyd has been in-and-out of trouble for years.

It started in 2017 when a then 14-year-old McLoyd was found delinquent in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court on assault charges and was sentenced to probation, according to county records.

A year later, those records show McLoyd was back in trouble, charged with domestic violence. Once again, court records show she was sentenced to probation.

In 2020, Cleveland police said McLoyd punched a woman in the face outside a cookout in the city's Hough neighborhood, then returned with a gun and shot at the woman.

Records show that case was later dismissed, but not before McLoyd was back in trouble.

In October 2020, a Kipton man told Lorain County deputies that two men pulled guns on him and robbed him in his home after meeting with a woman he messaged on the dating website Plenty of Fish.

Investigators said the woman was a then-17-year-old McLoyd.

Court records show the teen cut a deal with prosecutors and again received probation on October 28, 2021.

Five days later, Cleveland police said McLoyd walked into a Detroit-Shoreway pizza shop and robbed two workers at gunpoint.

McLoyd was charged with the robbery days later but wasn't arrested until after Bartek was shot and killed.

Lorain County Juvenile Court Judge Frank Janik said he couldn't comment on McLoyd's case Tuesday because her latest arrest could constitute a violation of her probation.

