1,777 Ohioans died by suicide in 2023, according to new Ohio Department of Health report

This story is about suicide. If you or someone you know needs support now, call, text or chat the 988 Lifeline.

More than 1,700 Ohioans died by suicide in 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The number of Ohioans who died by suicide decreased 1% in 2023, according to ODH’s 2023 Suicide Report.

“Every death by suicide is a tragedy that deeply affects so many,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “This is a sobering fact, and it is why, even though we take some encouragement from this slight decline, we are committed to continuing to work hard to drive those numbers down further.”

This is the first time in three years there has been a decrease. 1 ,777 Ohioans died by suicide in 2023 — 20 fewer than 2022.

“While this decrease in suicide deaths is certainly a step in the right direction, we must continue to make improvements in suicide prevention and mental health,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “Depression and suicide remain a serious threat – especially to our kids. If anything, our progress should inspire us to further advance our commitment to this life-saving work, because the life of every Ohioan is precious.”

Nearly five Ohioans died by suicide each day — including one person ages 10-24 every 36 hours, according to the report.

“These are moms, dads, brothers, sisters, neighbors, co-workers and all of these losses are truly a human tragedy and a reminder that we have to do more,” said LeeAnne Cornyn, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. “We want all Ohioans to be well, get well and stay well, so that they can live up to their full God given potential every single day.”

Suicide was the 12th leading cause of death overall in Ohio and was the second-leading cause of death among Ohioans ages 10-14 and 20-34, according to the report.

Nearly 70% of Ohio suicide deaths were white-non-Hispanic males and Ohioans ages 45-54 was the age group with the highest rate of suicide deaths, according to the report.

Firearms were used in more than half of all Ohio suicide deaths and and the use of drug poisoning increased by 11% in 2023, according to the report.

Black non-Hispanic females and white non-Hispanic females saw the largest decrease in rate of suicide deaths, both by 6%, according to the report.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched in July 2022 and Ohio’s 19 call centers have responded to more than 440,000 calls, chats and texts.

“Every single Ohioan plays a role in reducing suicides, and that’s why we have also worked to equip thousands and thousands of Ohioans with the skills that they need to recognize mental illness or substance use disorder and have the skills that they need to talk to their peers, to talk to their family members and help connect them to care,” Cornyn said.

