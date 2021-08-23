11:30AM: Ohio Dept. of Health speaking about COVID-19 and respiratory illness in children

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Ohio Department of Health is holding a news conference with pediatric medical experts about COVID-19 and the growing number of cases of respiratory illness in children.

Watch the news conference live below at 11:30 a.m.:

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, a pediatrician and Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and Dr. Michael Forbes, a Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist at Akron Children’s.

The news conference will also be streamed on ODH’s YouTube page here.

