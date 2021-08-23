Watch
11:30AM: Ohio Dept. of Health speaking about COVID-19 and respiratory illness in children

Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 23, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Ohio Department of Health is holding a news conference with pediatric medical experts about COVID-19 and the growing number of cases of respiratory illness in children.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, a pediatrician and Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and Dr. Michael Forbes, a Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist at Akron Children’s.

The news conference will also be streamed on ODH’s YouTube page here.

