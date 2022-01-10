Watch
2nd acquittal in charges in 2017 Ohio nursing home death

Posted at 8:06 PM, Jan 09, 2022
COLUMBUS — An Ohio judge has acquitted a certified nurse practitioner of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the 2017 death of a man at a Columbus nursing home, the second acquittal since the indictment of seven workers at the facility.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that a Franklin County judge acquitted 55-year-old Kimberly Potter of Delaware of all charges Wednesday.

A defense attorney called it “an ill-conceived prosecution from the very beginning.”

A jury in October acquitted a nursing home employee in the March 2017 death at Whetstone Gardens and Care Center.

The indictments alleged failure to treat serious wounds and falsification and forged signatures about treatment in a second case.

