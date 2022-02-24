3 men plead guilty in terror plot against US power grid

CLEVELAND — Three men espousing white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs have pleaded guilty for their roles in a racially motivated terrorism plot to cripple portions of the U.S. power grid.

Christopher Cook, of Columbus, Ohio; Jonathan Frost, of Katy, Texas; and Jackson Sawall, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

A virtual court hearing was held Wednesday in Columbus.

Federal authorities said the men hoped to create economic distress and civil unrest.

Each faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Frost’s attorney said his client accepts responsibility for his conduct and “has completely disavowed his racist and white supremacist views.”