3PM: Ohio Senator Rob Portman to speak at signing of $1 trillion Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON — Outgoing Republican U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman is scheduled to deliver remarks at the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at 3 p.m. at the White House.

Watch a livestream of the bill signing at 3 p.m. below:

News 5 livestream event

Portman, who announced at the beginning of the year that he would not seek re-election in 2022, was one of 18 Republican senators to vote in favor of the $1 trillion bill that President Biden says will help accelerate improvements in the supply chain.

"It represents the biggest investments in ports in American history," Biden said.

RELATED: Biden plans to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday