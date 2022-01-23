Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

4-year-old girl, 2 adults found dead after fire in Ohio home

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
File Image
Firetruck
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 14:07:40-05

RIPLEY, Ohio — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and two adults were found dead after an early morning fire in a southern Ohio home.

The Brown County sheriff’s office said crews were called to the Ripley home at about 5 a.m. Friday.

Scott Eagan with the Ripley Fire Department told WLWT-TV that two boys were able to escape.

Firefighters found the bodies of the three victims after bringing the blaze under control.

The sheriff’s office identified them as 49-year-old Phillip Royster, 33-year-old Ashley Ramos and 4-year-old Annabella Royster.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?