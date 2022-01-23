4-year-old girl, 2 adults found dead after fire in Ohio home

RIPLEY, Ohio — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and two adults were found dead after an early morning fire in a southern Ohio home.

The Brown County sheriff’s office said crews were called to the Ripley home at about 5 a.m. Friday.

Scott Eagan with the Ripley Fire Department told WLWT-TV that two boys were able to escape.

Firefighters found the bodies of the three victims after bringing the blaze under control.

The sheriff’s office identified them as 49-year-old Phillip Royster, 33-year-old Ashley Ramos and 4-year-old Annabella Royster.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.