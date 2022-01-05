Watch
$40M penalty proposed for gas pipeline builder after spill

Posted at 9:04 PM, Jan 04, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio — Federal regulators are proposing a $40 million fine against the builder of a multistate natural gas pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says the pipeline company used diesel fuel and other toxic substances while drilling under a river in Ohio four years ago.

The proposed fine stems from an accidental spill of 2 million gallons in 2017.

It’s the second hefty penalty sought against Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners and its subsidiary Rover Pipeline within the past year.

The company says it didn't have any knowledge or involvement in using the diesel fuel.

It says a subcontractor's rogue employee is to blame.

