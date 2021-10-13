Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

A look at Ohio bills aimed at restricting teaching of racism

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this May 18, 2021, file photo, a teacher, center, and her third grade students wear face masks and are seated at proper social distancing spacing during as she conducts her class in Rye, N.Y. In response to a push for culturally responsive teaching that gained steam following last year's police killing of George Floyd, Republican lawmakers and governors have championed legislation to limit the teaching of material that explores how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law. The measures have become law in Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma and bills have been introduced in over a dozen other states. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Critical Race Theory Teachers
Posted at 9:04 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 21:04:33-04

COLUMBUS — A pair of Republican-backed bills in the Ohio House would restrict how the topic of racism is taught in K-12 schools.

The legislation is part of a broader conservative backlash over critical race theory.

That's a 40-year-old scholarly movement that examines U.S. history and modern society through a focus on the legacy of slavery, racism and discrimination.

Critical race theory is typically taught in law school and there's little evidence it's being promoted in Ohio classrooms.

Among other things, the bills in the Ohio House would prevent teachers from promoting the concept that a member of one race bears responsibility for past deeds committed by persons of the same race.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.