Anduril Industries to build plant in Ohio, DeWine says

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the future of American air power will be built in the State of Ohio.

Defense technology firm Anduril Industries is building a new plant in Pickaway County.

The governor posted the announcement to X, saying the company would establish a defense technology manufacturing facility.

Ohio’s history of advancing aviation, aerospace, and national defense runs deep, but what sets our state apart is our readiness to embrace the future. Today, I’m proud to announce that the future of American air power will be built in Ohio! In the largest single job creation and… pic.twitter.com/H6YVHAYC8U — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 16, 2025

The five million-square-foot facility will be called Arsenal 1 and is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs in the state over the next 10 years and add nearly a billion dollars to Ohio's GDP.