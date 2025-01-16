Watch Now
NewsOhio News

Actions

Anduril Industries to build plant in Ohio, DeWine says

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the future of American air power will be built in the State of Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine
Posted

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the future of American air power will be built in the State of Ohio.

Defense technology firm Anduril Industries is building a new plant in Pickaway County.

The governor posted the announcement to X, saying the company would establish a defense technology manufacturing facility.

The five million-square-foot facility will be called Arsenal 1 and is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs in the state over the next 10 years and add nearly a billion dollars to Ohio's GDP.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.