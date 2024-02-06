Are you owed money? Ohio has $4 billion in unclaimed funds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Are you missing any money? There could be hundreds or thousands of dollars waiting for you to claim it.

February is Unclaimed Funds Month and the State of Ohio wants you to cash in.

"We know that there's almost $4 billion that we are safeguarding," said Susie Wagner with Ohio's Division of Unclaimed Funds.

Those funds are in the form of uncashed checks, insurance payments, or old apartment deposits.

You can search an online database to see if you have any money that can be claimed.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank asked Wagner how to know whether the website you're searching for is legit.

"We send you to missingmoney.com — a state-authorized website," said Wagner. "You don't have to put in your social. You are basically entering your contact information."

If the database finds money in your name, you'll need to prove your identity by providing documents like your driver's license or state ID card. Once your claim is approved, the state will mail you a check.

Ohio's Division of Unclaimed Funds received more than 43,000 claims last year. The average payout was $3,000. For more information click here.