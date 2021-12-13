As violence in Haiti spikes, aid groups struggle to help

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services.

Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping of 17 people from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

But several confirmed they have sent some staff out of the country and have been forced to temporarily cut back aid operations.

Gang-related kidnappings and shootings have prevented aid groups from visiting areas where they had previously distributed basic goods.