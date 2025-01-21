Watch Now
Cleveland heads to Houston for non-conference matchup

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives around Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones, front right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(AP) — Cleveland takes on Houston for a non-conference matchup.

The Rockets are 14-7 in home games. Houston leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.4 boards. Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 10.5 rebounds.

The Cavaliers are 15-4 on the road. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 29.1 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 6.8.

The Rockets average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (13.3). The Cavaliers are shooting 49.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 45.1% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is shooting 48.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Rockets.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Steven Adams: out (head), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (hand).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder), Caris LeVert: out (wrist), Evan Mobley: out (calf).

