Cleveland heads to Houston for non-conference matchup

(AP) — Cleveland takes on Houston for a non-conference matchup.

The Rockets are 14-7 in home games. Houston leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.4 boards. Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 10.5 rebounds.

The Cavaliers are 15-4 on the road. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 29.1 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 6.8.

The Rockets average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (13.3). The Cavaliers are shooting 49.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 45.1% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is shooting 48.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Rockets.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Steven Adams: out (head), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (hand).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder), Caris LeVert: out (wrist), Evan Mobley: out (calf).