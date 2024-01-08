Clock ticking for Haslam family to sell stake in Pilot truck stops to Berkshire Hathaway this year

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The clock is ticking for Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and his family to decide whether to sell their remaining stake in the Pilot truck stop chain to fellow billionaire Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway company.

A trial had been scheduled to start Monday in Delaware in a dispute over accounting practices at Pilot Travel Centers.

Late Saturday, however, the judge said the trial had been canceled.

With the dispute resolved, the Haslams must now decide whether to sell their remaining 20% stake in Pilot Travel Centers to Berkshire in line with a 2017 deal.

Pilot is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and operates more than 650 travel centers, primarily under the names Pilot or Flying J, in 43 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces.

