Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium accreditation loss appeal denied

items.[0].image.alt
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Columbus Zoo cheetahs eating
Posted at 7:06 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 19:06:51-05

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says its appeal of the loss of its most important accreditation has been denied.

The zoo said Monday the board of directors of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums denied the zoo’s “strong appeal” seeking the restoration of its accreditation or tabling of the issue until next year.

As a result, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium cannot apply for accreditation again before September.

The October decision was a major blow to an institution once widely admired in its industry and by the general public.

Zoo officials said earlier that the ruling would not affect operations or the experience of visitors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?