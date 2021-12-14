Columbus Zoo and Aquarium accreditation loss appeal denied

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says its appeal of the loss of its most important accreditation has been denied.

The zoo said Monday the board of directors of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums denied the zoo’s “strong appeal” seeking the restoration of its accreditation or tabling of the issue until next year.

As a result, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium cannot apply for accreditation again before September.

The October decision was a major blow to an institution once widely admired in its industry and by the general public.

Zoo officials said earlier that the ruling would not affect operations or the experience of visitors.