Cuyahoga County to receive nearly 3,500 doses of naloxone to fight overdoses in statewide initiative

CLEVELAND — In an attempted to combat overdoses across Ohio, tens of thousands of naloxone doses are being rapidly deployed in areas of the state facing the highest morbidity and mortality rates from unintentional opioid overdoes—and Cuyahoga County will receive the most.

Around 60,000 doses of the life-saving overdose reversal drug naloxone will be deployed to zip codes in 23 counties across the state. The allocation is based on overdose deaths and overdose-related emergency department visits in each area weighted to the population of that area.

The counties receiving the rapid deployment have demonstrated the highest need for overdose reversal supplies among residents.

“Naloxone saves lives. By getting it into the hands of communities and groups across the state in areas that are experiencing the most overdoses and deaths, we are putting this life-saving opportunity where it is needed most,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

Cuyahoga County, which has the second highest population in the state, will receive 3,468 units of naloxone while Ashtabula County will receive 272 units, Lake County will receive 1,105 units, Richland County will receive 214 units, Stark County will receive 685 units, Summit County will receive 1,036 units and Trumbull County will receive 779 units.

The effort to provide naloxone across the state is a collaboration between the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, RecoveryOhio and the Ohio Department of Health.

“In an overdose situation, every second matters. Naloxone is safe and effective at quickly reversing the effects of an overdose,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. “By mobilizing additional resources quickly to areas of high need, we can help save lives and connect Ohioans to treatment and recovery support.”