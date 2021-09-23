Watch
Debate begins on Ohio's critical race theory ban bills

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this May 18, 2021, file photo, a teacher, center, and her third grade students wear face masks and are seated at proper social distancing spacing during as she conducts her class in Rye, N.Y. In response to a push for culturally responsive teaching that gained steam following last year's police killing of George Floyd, Republican lawmakers and governors have championed legislation to limit the teaching of material that explores how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law. The measures have become law in Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma and bills have been introduced in over a dozen other states. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 10:03 PM, Sep 22, 2021
COLUMBUS — A debate over teaching the role of racism in American history has been highlighted as a committee weighs two bills before Ohio legislators that would prohibit such instruction.

Teaching that focuses on the effect of racism on society would be prohibited in Ohio’s K-12 classrooms under a pair of bills introduced by Republican state lawmakers in May that are similar to legislation introduced nationwide by GOP lawmakers.

Critical race theory is part of a scholarly movement that proposes examining U.S. history and modern society through a focus on the legacy of slavery, racism and discrimination.

Critics say it proposes that the United States is a fundamentally racist country.

Lawmakers heard extensive testimony during a Wednesday hearing.

