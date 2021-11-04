Debate kicks off in Ohio over new congressional maps

COLUMBUS — Democrats objected strongly as they and the public got a first look at Ohio House Republicans’ initial proposed map of new congressional districts Wednesday.

At issue is the once-per-decade requirement that Ohio redraw its congressional districts to reflect updated census figures.

The state lost a district, going from 16 to 15, as a result of lagging population.

Sponsoring state Rep. Scott Oelslager, a North Canton Republican, described the House GOP map as “constitutionally compliant” with voters’ desires.

He said eight of its districts lean Republican, five or competitive and two lean Democratic.