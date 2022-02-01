Democrat making Ohio auditor bid says he'll fight corruption

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A city auditor from southeast Ohio is announcing his bid to run for state auditor.

Democrat Taylor Sappington figures to be the party’s nominee to take on Republican state Auditor Keith Faber in the November election.

He’s promising to root out corruption in Columbus.

Sappington’s experience has been mostly in local politics, serving four years on Nelsonville’s council and the past two years as the city’s auditor.

Ohio Democrats have struggled to attract high-profile candidates to fill out their statewide slate this year.