Democratic group sues over Ohio GOP's new congressional map

The GOP congressional map passed through the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 9:05 PM, Nov 23, 2021
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s new map of congressional districts is facing a constitutional challenge alleging it represents partisan gerrymandering by Republicans.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the Ohio Supreme Court by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee’s legal arm on behalf of a group of Ohio voters.

It challenges a map of U.S. House districts passed last week without Democratic support and signed into law Saturday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

According to the suit, the map is “even more rigged than its predecessor and an outlier among partisan gerrymanders nationwide.”

Ohio's ruling Republicans assert the map doesn't unduly favor either political party.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
