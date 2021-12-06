DeWine orders flags to be lowered Tuesday in honor of Pearl Harbor anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering flags to be lowered Tuesday in remembrance of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the surprise attack by Japanese forces on the U.S. naval base near Honolulu where 2,403 Americans lost their lives.

DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags on public buildings and grounds throughout the state should be at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7, in accordance with orders from President Biden.

Also on Monday, DeWine ordered all U.S. flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 9 in honor of former U.S. Senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole, who died on Sunday morning after a battle with stage four lung cancer. He was diagnosed in February and died at the age of 98.

