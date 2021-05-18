DeWine signs bill on grant program to help expand broadband

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation creating a grant program to help expand broadband access in underserved and rural areas of Ohio.

The Republican signed the measure Monday at an elementary school in Middletown.

It provides $20 million for grants this year.

Lawmakers are considering providing additional funding.

Supporters say the pandemic has highlighted how high-speed internet access is a necessity these days.

State officials say an estimated 300,000 Ohio households and more than 1 million residents lack high-speed internet.

The grants would fund the so-called "last mile" parts of broadband projects that providers might otherwise consider unjustifiable from a business perspective.