DeWine vetoes bill that would have banned cities from regulating flavored tobacco

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a bill Thursday that would have banned cities from regulating smoking, vaping and other e-cigarette usage and sales that was put forward after Columbus banned flavored tobacco products.

“This measure is not in the public interest, therefore, just a few minutes ago, I vetoed this bill, “ DeWine announced Thursday morning at a news conference.

He said that he understands the desire for uniformity across the state with laws, so he proposed a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products.

“We will save a lot of children,” he said.

House Bill 513 originally only dealt with tobacco and nicotine products taxes, allowing a distributor to obtain a refund of excise taxes remitted on certain bad debts.

One day after Columbus banned flavored tobacco products, saying the corporations responsible for them have targeted children and Black Americans, state representative Jon Cross (R-Kenton) added a provision to the bill to prevent any city or municipality from regulating smoking, vaping and other e-cigarette usage and sales.

"We want to sit there and say, 'Oh, don't get fat, we're going to cancel double cheeseburgers,'" Cross said during debate of the bill, seemingly imitating a local government official.

During the nearly 17-hour marathon debate session last month, the lawmaker argued this could cause cities like Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus to ban anything considered unhealthy.

"We're going to get rid of the Big Gulp," he argued, still mimicking, while lawmakers sitting behind him stifled laughter. "No 32-ounce Cokes."

Ohio Mayors Alliance Executive Director Keary McCarthy said the argument isn’t really about soda, fast food or even flavored vapes. It is about local rule.

"There has been a growing trend of provisions passed by the state Legislature that very directly conflict with home rule in Ohio," McCarthy said.

Municipal home rule allows cities and villages in Ohio to have the constitutional right to certain powers, including establishing laws in accordance to the self-government clause. If something doesn't interfere with laws in the Ohio Revised Code, cities have the right to make their own policies, Keary argued, citing Section 3.

"When the heavy hand of state government comes down from central Ohio, from Columbus, our capital city, and says, 'Oh, you can't do it this way, you have to do it this way,' it conflicts with that sacred right to home rule that is embedded in our Constitution," he added.

Lawmakers have started to strip powers away from municipalities, which can be seen with this new tobacco bill, but also with bills to prevent gun safety measures, plastic bag bans and teaching about race in school. The Ohio Municipal League has been tracking 22 bills in total this session that it believes overstep its rights, or at least are "of interest."

Thursday's veto was the second of legislation passed during the last legislative session. Earlier this week, DeWine rejected HB 286, which would have allowed legal challenges for certain agency orders to occur in the county where a business or a person resides.

