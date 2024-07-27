Dominant US basketball, soccer teams driving high betting interest on Olympics

(AP) — ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports books say they expect strong betting interest in this year’s summer Olympics, driven by dominant U.S. basketball and soccer teams. But that very dominance is making it hard to make some bets on those teams without risking far more than you might win on them. BetMGM Sportsbook expects this to be the most bet-on Olympics ever due to 38 states offering legal sports betting on star-studded U.S. teams. But bets can also be made on obscure events like rock wall climbing and break-dancing. The U.S. is favored to win the most gold medals, with China second.