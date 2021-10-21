Watch
Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Odelyn Joseph/AP
A goat stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier, Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, where a gang abducted 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. The 400 Mawozo gang, notorious for brazen kidnappings and killings took the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, after a trip to visit the orphanage. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 22:07:37-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Efforts to win the return of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group and a local driver have stretched into a fourth day, with a violent gang demanding $1 million ransom per person.

The group seized includes five children aged from 8 months to 15 years, although authorities are not clear whether the ransom demand included them.

Sixteen of the abductees are Americans and one Canadian.

The Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries says it will hold a day of fasting and prayer for its missionaries Thursday.

A watchdog group says at least 119 kidnappings were recorded in Haiti for the first half of October.

It says a Haitian driver was abducted along with the missionaries.

