Fatal incident at Ottawa County Regional Water Treatment Plant causes boil advisory

A fatal incident at the Ottawa County Regional Water Treatment Plant causes a boil advisory for surrounding areas.

According to the Ottawa County EMA, an employee died after an incident at the facility.

No foul play is suspected.

As a precaution, the following cities will be under a boil advisory until at least Thursday:



Elmore.

Oak Harbor.

Port Clinton.

Marblehead.

Catawba.

Danbury.

Portage Township.

Erie Township.

Salem Township.

Bay Township.

Harris Township.

At this time, there is no evidence of contamination in the water, but officials are issuing the advisory out of an abundance of caution.