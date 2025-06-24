Watch Now
Fatal incident at Ottawa County Regional Water Treatment Plant causes boil advisory

Olivia Fecteau
Water from Lake Erie is splashing onto the dock in Port Clinton through drains meant to let water back out into the lake.
A fatal incident at the Ottawa County Regional Water Treatment Plant causes a boil advisory for surrounding areas.

According to the Ottawa County EMA, an employee died after an incident at the facility.

No foul play is suspected.

As a precaution, the following cities will be under a boil advisory until at least Thursday:

  • Elmore.
  • Oak Harbor.
  • Port Clinton.
  • Marblehead.
  • Catawba.
  • Danbury.
  • Portage Township.
  • Erie Township.
  • Salem Township.
  • Bay Township.
  • Harris Township.

At this time, there is no evidence of contamination in the water, but officials are issuing the advisory out of an abundance of caution.

