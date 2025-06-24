Fatal incident at Ottawa County Regional Water Treatment Plant causes boil advisory

A fatal incident at the Ottawa County Regional Water Treatment Plant causes a boil advisory for surrounding areas.
According to the Ottawa County EMA, an employee died after an incident at the facility.
No foul play is suspected.
As a precaution, the following cities will be under a boil advisory until at least Thursday:
- Elmore.
- Oak Harbor.
- Port Clinton.
- Marblehead.
- Catawba.
- Danbury.
- Portage Township.
- Erie Township.
- Salem Township.
- Bay Township.
- Harris Township.
At this time, there is no evidence of contamination in the water, but officials are issuing the advisory out of an abundance of caution.