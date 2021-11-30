Watch
FBI: Dayton mass shooter fantasized about killing for years

Kevin Barry.
Dayton vigil honoring the nine victims killed in the shooting.
Vigil for Dayton shooting victims
Posted at 9:05 PM, Nov 29, 2021
DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI says Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts fantasized about mass shootings and murder-suicide for at least a decade before his 2019 attack that left nine dead.

The FBI says Betts didn't share specific details with friends or family about his fantasies.

The agency said Monday that a phenomenon known as bystander fatigue may account for why no one reported Betts to authorities.

The term refers to people becoming inattentive to concerning behavior by people they've known for a long time.

The FBI concluded its investigation Monday by saying Betts acted alone and a variety of mental health issues contributed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
