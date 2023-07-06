Flies, rodents, listeria among things found at Schwebel's Hebron facility, FDA letter shows

Schwebel's Bakery has been sent a warning letter by the FDA regarding unhealthy and unsanitary conditions at their Hebron facility.

According to the letter that was sent to the bakery on June 9, bread rolls and buns processed in the facility were prepared, packed, or held under unsanitary conditions where they may have become contaminated with filth or rendered injurious to health.

The letter stated that inspection results from last year showed that there was listeria, rodents and flies at the facility.

Reports said that bacteria tests performed in December and January were positive for listeria, a bacteria that can lead to listeriosis.

According to the letter, rodent feces were also found close to baking equipment, and numerous fruit flies were found. Beetles were also found on bags of sugar.

The letter also stated that the equipment was not properly cleaned or decontaminated from allergens and the company did not label that cross-contamination was possible.

For example, sesame-seeded and non-sesame-seeded buns were mixed using the same equipment without being cleaned between uses, creating a "reasonably foreseeable hazard" due to allergen contamination, according to the letter.

Schwebel's released the following statement about the letter:

"The report following the FDA’s February inspection at our Hebron, Ohio bakery, which makes hamburger buns, was very upsetting to us. We immediately made several major corrective adjustments to restore the bakery to the cleanliness for which Schwebel Baking Company has been known for decades. Since February, our Hebron bakery has passed several major private-sector food safety compliance inspections without any issues. We would like to reassure our customers that all of our products are completely safe. The FDA has not ordered a recall or product hold on any of our products. We have communicated to the FDA about our corrective actions, and will continue to engage with the agency until this issue is resolved. Schwebel’s takes food safety very seriously and is committed to complying with all food safety laws."

The bakery was given 15 days to respond to the FDA's letter. It is unknown if they have.

To read the full letter sent to the bakery from the FDA, click here.

