Fraternity pledge's death a year ago spurs changes in hazing

TOLEDO, Ohio — The alcohol poisoning death of a fraternity pledge in Ohio a year ago has brought on new anti-hazing policies.

Bowling Green State University has hired a hazing prevention coordinator and made it easier for students to alert the school about hazing.

The school says that has resulted in more hazing reports.

Ohio also has a new state law that created tougher criminal penalties for hazing.

Bowling Green spent four months developing a plan to address anti-hazing efforts following the death of Stone Foltz last March.

He was found unconscious by a roommate after an alleged hazing ritual.