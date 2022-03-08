Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Fraternity pledge's death a year ago spurs changes in hazing

bgsu-student-hazing-ho-mo-20210306_1615072990698_hpMain_16x9_992.jpeg
Courtesy Foltz family via ABC News.
<i>Stone Foltz, 20, a student at Bowling Green State University, died after being rushed to the hospital over the weekend following an incident reportedly involving alcohol at the Pi Kappa Alpha house.</i><br/>
bgsu-student-hazing-ho-mo-20210306_1615072990698_hpMain_16x9_992.jpeg
Posted at 10:03 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 22:03:45-05

TOLEDO, Ohio — The alcohol poisoning death of a fraternity pledge in Ohio a year ago has brought on new anti-hazing policies.

Bowling Green State University has hired a hazing prevention coordinator and made it easier for students to alert the school about hazing.

The school says that has resulted in more hazing reports.

Ohio also has a new state law that created tougher criminal penalties for hazing.

Bowling Green spent four months developing a plan to address anti-hazing efforts following the death of Stone Foltz last March.

He was found unconscious by a roommate after an alleged hazing ritual.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?