GOP-backed voting law rewrite in Ohio offers mix of changes

Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 22, 2021
COLUMBUS — A significant rewrite of Ohio's election laws will call for prohibiting off-site ballot drop boxes, eliminating a day of early voting and tightening voter ID requirements while also adding new conveniences to elections, such as allowing absentee ballot requests to be submitted online and automating voter registration.

That's according to a co-sponsorship request sent out Thursday by sponsoring state Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican.

Seitz says the bill is not a suppressive overhaul of voting protocols, as has caught attention in Georgia, but a careful effort to incorporate changes sought by Democrats, Republicans, election officials and voter advocates.

