GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill

Posted at 9:08 PM, Dec 22, 2021
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill imposing criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt.

The Republican governor signed the measure Wednesday, the same day it arrived from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The bill also requires physicians to report cases of babies born alive after abortion procedures and bars clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools.

Abortion-rights advocates argue the bill threatens some of Ohio’s last remaining clinics.

Abortion opponents say the measure ensures the babies’ safety.

