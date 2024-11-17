Gov. DeWine and other officials condemn Neo-Nazi march in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police responded to the Short North neighborhood of Columbus to a group of Neo-Nazis carrying flags with swastikas shown on them Saturday afternoon, according to a report by WSYX ABC 6 in Columbus.

ABC 6 reported that videos began circulating on social media around 1 p.m. that showcased a dozen people marching in all-black clothing with masks that had a red skull.

Columbus police told ABC 6 that no arrests were made as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

Governor DeWine released a statement on X that condemned the Neo-Nazi group.

Colombus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther also released a similar statement condemning the group.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein posted a statement on X emphasizing, "Your [Neo-Nazi's] hate isn't welcome in our city."

To those involved in the neo-Nazi march in the Short North today, take your flags and the masks you hide behind and go home and never come back.



Your hate isn’t welcome in our city. pic.twitter.com/m9JpOrwxZQ — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein (@CityAttyKlein) November 16, 2024