Gov. DeWine and other officials condemn Neo-Nazi march in Columbus

Neo-Nazis in Short North Columbus neighborhood.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police responded to the Short North neighborhood of Columbus to a group of Neo-Nazis carrying flags with swastikas shown on them Saturday afternoon, according to a report by WSYX ABC 6 in Columbus.

ABC 6 reported that videos began circulating on social media around 1 p.m. that showcased a dozen people marching in all-black clothing with masks that had a red skull.

Columbus police told ABC 6 that no arrests were made as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

Governor DeWine released a statement on X that condemned the Neo-Nazi group.

Colombus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther also released a similar statement condemning the group.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein posted a statement on X emphasizing, "Your [Neo-Nazi's] hate isn't welcome in our city."

