Gov. DeWine and other officials condemn Neo-Nazi march in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police responded to the Short North neighborhood of Columbus to a group of Neo-Nazis carrying flags with swastikas shown on them Saturday afternoon, according to a report by WSYX ABC 6 in Columbus.
ABC 6 reported that videos began circulating on social media around 1 p.m. that showcased a dozen people marching in all-black clothing with masks that had a red skull.
Columbus police told ABC 6 that no arrests were made as of 8 p.m. Saturday.
Governor DeWine released a statement on X that condemned the Neo-Nazi group.
November 17, 2024
Colombus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther also released a similar statement condemning the group.
November 16, 2024
Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein posted a statement on X emphasizing, "Your [Neo-Nazi's] hate isn't welcome in our city."
To those involved in the neo-Nazi march in the Short North today, take your flags and the masks you hide behind and go home and never come back.— Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein (@CityAttyKlein) November 16, 2024
Your hate isn’t welcome in our city. pic.twitter.com/m9JpOrwxZQ