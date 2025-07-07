Gov. DeWine sends Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to Texas to help with flooding efforts

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be heading to Texas to help with recovery efforts after massive flooding.

DeWine said 20 troopers will be heading to the Guadalupe River to help in any way they can.

They are expected to be there for one week.

DeWine is also dispatching multiple K-9s and their handlers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to Texas to support search, rescue, and recovery missions.

Troopers will be leaving for Texas on Monday afternoon.

Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp in Central Texas, said it lost 27 counselors and campers when a wall of water slammed into its cabins.

