Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Governor signs bill allowing business parity during shutdown

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Dejak/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives an update at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland on the state's preparedness and education efforts to limit the potential spread of coronavirus. "We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote,” said DeWine of Ohio, which postponed its primary that had been scheduled for last Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Posted at 8:04 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 20:04:16-05

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law that would allow small businesses to remain open during a health emergency so long as they show they can meet safety protocols required of businesses not mandated to close.

Backers of the legislation said it was needed to address the disparity early on in the pandemic when large big-box stores full of customers and employees were permitted to keep operating while smaller businesses, some selling the same goods, had to close.

The Republican DeWine signed the bill sponsored by GOP Reps. Shane Wilkin and Jon Cross on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?