Health care comes up again as a defining issue for Ohio voters in November election

A new poll of Ohio voters finds health care as one of the issues determining who they will support in the November general election.

More than 8 in 10 Ohio voters polled in a survey conducted as part of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s “Cancer Votes” campaign said where a candidate stands on “access to affordable, comprehensive health coverage” stands out to them, with 51% saying the position is very important as they head to the ballots, according to the survey’s key findings.

“Majorities of Republicans (78%), Independents (89%) and Democrats (97%) say a candidate’s position on access to affordable, comprehensive health care is an important factor in their vote decision,” the study stated.

Many of the 600 registered voters polled in the study expressed disappointment in the current health care system, and even the state itself. Researchers found that 60% of Ohio voters polled say the state “has gotten off on the wrong track,” and 59% of voters said the health care system is not “meeting the needs of most Ohio residents.”

“Ohio voters clearly understand the importance of affordable health coverage and want their lawmakers to improve access to care and reduce debt,” ACS Cancer Action Network government relations director Leo Almedia said in a statement announcing the study. “Every Ohioan should learn more about these critical health care issues and find out where their candidates stand.”

Medicare beneficiaries came out as the top group “most likely to say access to affordable health coverage or health plans is a problem where they live,” followed closely by Democratic voters, women, voters of color and voters ages 45-64, according to the report.

The research showed medical debt touches voters of all kinds, with 68% of those surveyed saying they or an immediate family member have experienced medical debt, and 75% of those polled saying medical debt “is experienced by many.”

High priorities for voters in the survey include ensuring health insurance covers necessary medical tests and screenings, along with preventive care and treatments recommended by a doctor. Among other priorities are lowering monthly and out-of-pocket costs for health insurance, along with allowing all residents to have access to health insurance coverage that works for them.

The ASC Cancer Action Network tested health care policy proposals in the study, and saw strong support from voters of varying political parties for plans that included increased federal funding for cancer research and screenings, full benefits from financial assistance or drug discount programs, access to medical debt assistance, and the federally provided “enhanced premium tax credits” for those wanting to purchase a health plan from the Affordable Care Act.

The study found voters in the state are more likely to vote for a candidate who wants to make the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits permanent.

Among those supporting permanence for the ACA’s enhanced premium tax credits, 63% were registered Republicans. The tax credits saw 96% support from Democratic voters and 82% from voters who registered as Independents.

Health care has come up previously as an issue at the top of voters' minds, with the national health care policy group Protect Our Care saying elections have a big impact on things like Medicaid coverage, protections for pre-existing conditions and the existence of the Affordable Care Act as a whole.

Hart Research conducted a June 2024 study with Protect Our Care that found 48% of voters nationwide found health care to be a “very important” issue as they look toward the November general election.