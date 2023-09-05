Watch Now
How to use your tickets to Bash on the Bay

After Bash on the Bay was canceled this year due to severe weather, the organization behind the music festival has provided an update for anyone with tickets.
HARDY will be the headliner of night two of next year's festival, and anyone with tickets to the canceled Luke Bryan show will be able to use them for that concert.

You can also use the ticket for night one of the festival, with an unknown headliner.

Refunds are also available here.

Tickets for next year's festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

