CLEVELAND — Intel announced on Wednesday that they will be delaying the groundbreaking of the microchip manufacturing facility in Ohio until Congress passes CHIPS Act funding.

In January, Intel announced plans to build a manufacturing plant in Licking County.

Construction on the factory was supposed to begin later this year, but it is now unknown when it will begin.

Intel released the following statement on the delay:

“We are excited to begin construction on a new leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing plant in Ohio and grateful for the support of Governor DeWine, the state government and all our partners in Ohio. As we said in our January announcement, the scope and pace of our expansion in Ohio will depend heavily on funding from the CHIPS Act. Unfortunately, CHIPS Act funding has moved more slowly than we expected and we still don’t know when it will get done. It is time for Congress to act so we can move forward at the speed and scale we have long envisioned for Ohio and our other projects to help restore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing leadership and build a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.”

Gov. Mike DeWine released the following statement on the expansion:

"There is no delay in Intel’s expansion into Ohio, and preparations continue on this project. Governor DeWine agrees with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger that Congress should swiftly pass the CHIPS Act so this project can expand quickly."

The CHIPS Act was supposed to help companies after a shortage last year but still hasn't passed in Congress.

