Judge to dismiss 11 murder counts against Ohio doctor

COLUMBUS — A judge has agreed to dismiss 11 of 25 murder counts against an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths.

William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel has pleaded not guilty and says he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook on Thursday held a closed-door hearing to allow family members of the alleged victims to comment on the request, then said he'll drop the 11 charges at the prosecution's request.