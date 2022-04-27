Jury sides with Columbus police in excessive force trial

COLUMBUS — A federal jury has rejected allegations that police in Ohio's capital city used excessive force when they fatally shot a man during an undercover operation in 2016.

Columbus police have said that 23-year-old Henry Green, who was Black, ignored commands to drop his gun by officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare, who are white.

Court documents and depositions say Green shot at officers, who then returned fire.

The jury issued its not guilty verdict Monday after a short deliberation.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit by Green's family in 2019, but a appeals court panel reinstated the lawsuit a year later.