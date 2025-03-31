Large crowd of Ohioans turn out at Columbus Tesla dealership to protest Elon Musk, Trump cuts

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

More than 1,000 from across Ohio turned out Saturday to protest outside a Columbus Tesla dealership. Among other objections, they were protesting the sweeping powers President Donald Trump has given the world’s richest man and the way that man is using them.

A much smaller number — fewer than 50 — came out to show their support for Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who holds an unofficial position in Trump’s administration.

There have been weekly protests outside the dealership in the Easton shopping development and in other cities since Trump took office in January. By Saturday, warm weather and rumors that the Proud Boys would come out in support of Trump and Musk swelled the ranks of those who wanted to protest the billionaires. Similar protests were held across the United States and around the world.

Police separated demonstrators and counter-demonstrators. But both groups were peaceful, and in some instances talked seriously with each other.

People protesting Trump and Musk lined both sides of the street and wound around the corner. They expressed anger over many of the actions of the new administration, including its heavy-handed treatment of immigrants, its decimation of antitrust and consumer-protection watchdogs, and its perceived abandonment of Ukraine.

But the major target of the protests was Musk and the power Trump has given him.

Musk wasn’t elected and he hasn’t been confirmed by the U.S. Senate. But as he runs the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency,” he’s tried to hack away at government programs, many of which benefit the poor and average Americans.

For example, Musk is trying to fire 80,000 people from the Department of Veterans Affairs, he axed a program that pays farmers for produce for food pantries, and he’s trying to lay off tens of thousands at such agencies as the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education. As he has, Musk’s unofficial agency has committed a series of blunders that have left many to question his competence. Even so, Musk has become even richer under the new administration.

Protesters held signs with a picture of Musk doing a now-infamous gesture mirroring a Nazi salute in January. Some noted that Musk’s own companies get millions a day in government subsidies as he targets what he sees as waste in other programs.

“We don’t want no swasticars,” went one chant that took jabs at Musk’s electric car and rocket companies. “Take a one-way trip to Mars.”

Peggy Kissel of Westerville said she was protesting because she felt like she needed to do something.

“I don’t feel like we have a say in what’s happening because Congress and the courts haven’t been able to stand up to the things that are happening,” she said as cars drove past, honking in support.

A man who helped organize the counter-protest declined to identify himself except to call himself “Patriot Dad.” He said he came out to defend the Tesla dealership after acts of vandalism and the discovery ofincendiary devices in other cities.

“There actually are Americans who care about protecting an American company and American workers,” he said. “I thought maybe we should create a shield or create a wall around a building that is clearly a target for domestic terrorism right now.”

Asked about the cuts Musk and Trump are making, the man said, “Most of us who voted for Donald Trump knew what Elon Musk was going to be doing when he got in there. Quite honestly Trump has all the authority he needs to go in and create efficiencies and that’s what Elon Musk is doing.”

Many of those who were protesting the new administration were adamant that Trump is abusing his power.

Miriam Scudder said she’s traveled to several foreign countries, including in Africa. She said she’s worried that Americans don’t appreciate the rights Trump and Musk are trying to erode.

“We have a certain privilege here in the United States that I don’t see in other countries,” she said. “I don’t think we really appreciate how much we have here and I feel like we’re throwing it away. I feel like we’re the spoiled child throwing a temper tantrum because of something we can’t agree on. No. 1 is immigration because hate and fear are powerful things.”