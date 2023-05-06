Watch Now
LeBron James' son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC

Gregory Payan/AP
FILE -Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) drives against Christopher Columbus during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny, says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall. Bronny James abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Posted at 7:19 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 19:19:21-04

(AP) — Bronny James says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall. LeBron James' oldest son abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, about two hours before a Lakers playoff game.

The 18-year-old James was a McDonald’s All-American just like his father, but he was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading into the summer.

The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries.

