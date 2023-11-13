Library levies clean up across Ohio

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

All but one of the 26 library levies that were up for a vote in Ohio’s November general election were supported by the voters.

Nearly all of the levies saw overwhelming support for libraries as they continue to adapt to new technology, increased roles in learning as COVID-19 learning loss remains a problem in the state and controversy over content in schools.

McComb Public Library in Hancock County saw 84% support for their five-year renewal levy, and Tipp City, Harbor-Topky (Ashtabula), Coldwater (Mercer) and Oak Harbor (Ottawa) public libraries all had the support of more than 70% of voters.

The only rejection was Kingsville Public Library in Ashtabula County, which saw its 10-year, 3-mill renewal/increase levy voted down by a margin of only 93 votes, in unofficial numbers compiled by the Ohio Library Council.

While most public libraries were asking for voters to renew funding levels, four asked for additional monies, and only Ottawa County’s Ida Rupp Public Library asked for a replacement levy.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library asked voters for an additional 1.5-mills, which voters approved with 63% of the vote.

CML CEO Patrick Losinski called the vote “a reflection of the value our customers receive from all locations and service points.”

“Every since our Main Library opened with the words ‘Open to All’ carved in stone above the front entrance, Columbus Metropolitan Library has upheld the philosophy of service and accessibility,” Losinski said in a statement.