Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Man shot after I-71 gunfire to face attempted murder charge

Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call near Columbus; suspect in custody
Getty Images
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call near Columbus; suspect in custody
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 15:03:23-04

COLUMBUS — Authorities say a man shot and wounded by police who said he was firing at vehicles along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio will face an attempted aggravated murder charge.

Columbus police said drivers reported that someone on the side of the highway next to a car was firing at northbound vehicles in Delaware County shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said at least three vehicles were hit. Sgt. James Fuqua, a police spokesperson, said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later said to be stable.

An officer was also taken to a hospital with an unrelated injury.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?