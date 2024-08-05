Maximize your savings during Ohio's sales tax holiday

CLEVELAND — Ohio's sales tax holiday is bigger and better than ever this year.

The event is 10 days and includes most tangible items priced under $500.

Traditionally, only school supplies under $20 and clothing under $75 were exempt from sales tax.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Lora Miller from the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants about how the expanded sales tax holiday impacts retailers and benefits consumers.

"They [retailers] want to make sure that they're going to maximize the savings for their customers because they're competing against everybody else who sells the same product," said Miller.

That means stores are offering additional discounts and price-matching to attract more shoppers.

"They are going to make it as advantageous for the customer as possible by putting items on sale that people are really wanting to buy," said Miller.

For even greater savings, use coupons and store reward points on purchases.

Keep in mind sales of watercraft, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and items containing marijuana are excluded from Ohio's sales tax holiday.