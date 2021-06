COLUMBUS, Ohio — Memorial Day weekend fatal car crashes in Ohio dropped by more than 50% compared to last year.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported nine deaths this weekend, compared to 20 in 2020.

Compared to the last three years, fatal car crashes dropped by 49%.

The four-day reporting period began May 28 and ran through May 31.

Troopers made 549 OVI arrests, 377 drug arrests, and 3,720 safety belt citations over the weekend.