Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Men suing Ohio State over doc's sex abuse want judge recused

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Uncredited
<p>This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Twenty-nine more plaintiffs have joined one of the two lawsuits filed against OSU by alumni who say they were victims of sexual misconduct by Strauss during the two decades he worked there. Counting the allegations added Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, the lawsuits allege more than 20 school officials and employees, including athletic directors, knew concerns about Dr. Richard Strauss but didn't stop him.(Ohio State University via AP, File)</p>
Accusers: 20-plus Ohio State staff knew concerns over doctor
Posted at 9:06 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 21:06:43-04

COLUMBUS — Some of the men who sued Ohio State over sexual abuse by the late Dr. Richard Strauss are seeking the recusal of the federal judge overseeing the remaining unsettled cases.

The requests come after he disclosed to them this month that his wife’s business has ties with the university.

The attorneys already knew U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson teaches at OSU’s law school, and hadn’t objected previously.

But information about the judge’s wife’s business prompted lawyers for some of the men to request a recusal and ask that the cases be moved to Cincinnati, citing concerns about impartiality.

Ohio State opposes that, saying recusal isn't warranted.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.