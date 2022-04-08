Motion to disqualify judge filed in doctor's murder trial

COLUMBUS — The weekslong trial of an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths has hit a bump in the road after a motion was filed to disqualify the judge overseeing the case.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Supreme Court confirmed the disqualification affidavit Thursday in the trial of Dr. William Husel.

The spokesperson said the affidavit has been sealed and that no further details were available.

A message was left with Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook.

Husel has pleaded not guilty to ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.