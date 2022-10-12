ODNR, Pennsylvania authorities seize boat, trailer of man accused in fishing tournament scandal

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, a boat and trailer belonging to one of the men allegedly involved in the Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal have been seized.

A warrant was issued by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and ODNR to search the boat since it was allegedly used during the tournament.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to the Lake Erie Walleye Tournament earlier this month after being contacted by tournament organizers.

In one of the widely seen videos, which contains strong language, Jason Fischer, owner and director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, is seen at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship cutting fish open and pulling weights and other items out of them at weigh-in.

Fischer confirmed to News 5 that two fishermen had their fish inspected after they weighed more than what he thought they should be based on their size.

Fischer also said the fish felt lumpy, prompting him to cut them open.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

